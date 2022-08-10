Fungi Resistant Seeds Market 2022 New Opportunities, Top Trends and Business Development 2030 The rising demand for fruits and vegetables throughout the world is likely to boost the fungi resistant seeds market over the forecast period.

Global Fungi Resistant Seeds Market to reach $billion by 2027. Global Fungi Resistant Seeds Market is valued approximately $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than %over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The rising demand for fruits and vegetables throughout the world is likely to boost the fungi resistant seeds market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of hybrid seeds with a variety of technical components is expected to drive the fungal resistant seeds market forward. Furthermore, the market for fungus resistant seeds is expected to boost by an increase in farm mechanization.

However, the impact of climate change on crop output, as well as the fact that once used hybrid seeds cannot be duplicated impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. On October 19, 2021, Bayer updated investors on its progress in delivering customer-focused, long-term agricultural innovation. The company’s achievement in transforming R&D leadership into distinctive and improved goods for farmers is driving operational performance and influencing agriculture’s future. Furthermore, the demand for healthy and organic processed foods, as well as the growing acceptance of hybrid seed technologies for vegetables, will create further chances for the fungal resistant seeds market to grow in the future years. However, uncontrolled new entrants with a poor profit-to-cost ratio, marketing of false hybrid seeds and counterfeit goods, and breeding of hybrid seeds may provide a further obstacle to the market’s growth.

The regional analysis of global Fungi Resistant Seeds Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing agricultural advancement. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing farming and increasing use of hybrid seeds would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fungi Resistant Seeds Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bayer AG,

BASF SE

Arysta LifeScience Corporation

Gowan Company, LLC

BioAg Alliance

Marrone Bio Innovations

Certis USA LLC,

Novozymes

Syngenta Group

Corteva Agriscience,

Valent BioSciences,

Verdesian Life Sciences.

Plant Health Care plc.,

Koppert Biological Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type:

Cereals and grains,

Oilseeds and Pulses,

Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By Key Crop:

Corn,

Rice,

Soybean,

Cotton,

Canola,

Tomato,

Hot pepper,

Cucumber,

Watermelon

Other Key Crops

By Cultivation Type:

Open Field Cultivation

Protected Cultivation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

