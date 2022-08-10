Gallium nitride powered Charger Market 2022 Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report And Segment Forecasts Till 2030 Global Gallium nitride powered Charger Market is valued approximately USD 0.57 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Gallium nitride is a crystal-like material that’s capable of conducting higher voltages. Electrical current can pass through components made from GaN faster than silicon, which leads to even faster processing. GaN is more efficient, as compared to other material. Increasing smartphone penetration and rising investment in development of EV charging infrastructure are key drivers for the growth of Gallium nitride powered Charger market.

According to whitehouse.gov in April 2021, US President Joe Biden has proposed investment of USD15 billion for development of electric vehicle charging stations, with the goal of reaching 500,000 charging stations nationwide by 2030. As per India Brand Equity Foundation the Government of India (GoI) has invited bid for the construction and operation of EV charging infrastructure on the Mumbai-Pune, Ahmedabad-Vadodara, Delhi-Agra Yamuna, Bengaluru-Mysore, Bengaluru-Chennai, Surat-Mumbai, Agra-Lucknow, Eastern Peripheral and Hyderabad-ORR Expressways. Through these proposals the Government of India (GoI) is planning to encourage the growth of the EV charging infrastructure under Phase II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV (FAME) Scheme. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries, the adoption & demand for Gallium nitride powered charger is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of Gallium nitride powered Charger impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Gallium nitride powered Charger market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing presence of some of the leading manufacturers and provider in the region in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such growing penetration of Electrical vehicles and rising technological developments in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gallium nitride powered Charger market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Xiaomi Corporation.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Belkin International, Inc.

GaN Systems Inc.

Baseus

RAVPower

Anker

AUKEY

Energizer

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Output:

25W GaN Chargers,

30W GaN Chargers,

45W GaN Chargers,

60W GaN Chargers,

65W GaN Chargers,

90W GaN Chargers,

100W GaN Chargers

Others

By End Use Industries:

Smartphones & Tablets,

Laptops & Notebooks,

Autonomous Robots,

Industrial Equipment,

Wireless Charging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

