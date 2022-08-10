Gate Driver IC Market To See Substantial Rise In Demand And Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2030 | key Companies ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech The global gate driver IC market size was valued at $1,260.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,040.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Gate Driver IC Market To See Substantial Rise In Demand And Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2030 | key Companies ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Gate Driver IC Market Research are Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Texas Instrument, ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech and other key market players.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Gate Driver IC Market by Transistor type, Semiconductor material, Mode of attachment, Isolation Technique and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025,”the global gate driver IC market size was valued at $1,260.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,040.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. A gate driver IC is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43336

Gate driver ICs are well-suited for many applications such as major home appliances, industrial motor drives, solar invertors, UPS, switched mode power supplies, and high-voltage lightning. In addition, the use of power transistors in various renewable energy system has accelerated the adoption of gate driver ICs among various manufacturers. Increase in usage of silicon carbide gate drivers and gallium nitrite gate drivers ensures advanced protection from short circuit.

Growing number of digital electronic devices, adoption of advanced electronic vehicles, and advanced virtual systems, has fostered several growth opportunities for gate driver ICs market share globally. Prominent players are introducing new products and are acquiring smaller semiconductor companies to strengthen their market presence and deliver next generation power modules. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG introduced the IRS2007S 200 V half-bridge gate driver IC in a standard SOIC-8 (DSO-8) package. This new product features undervoltage-lockout (UVLO). The new gate driver ensures a higher reliability in start-up operations than the previous product generations. The launched product is tailored for low voltage and medium voltage and are suited for power tools household and garden equipment, as well as light electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters and drones.

The use of gate driver IC market in consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to drive the market for gate driver IC technology during the forecast period. The need for intelligent power management services and standardized hardware platforms by different industries has increased use of gate driver IC. The US is the fastest adopter of technology owing to which the growth of consumer electronics device, upcoming automobile technology such as electric & hybrid vehicles, healthcare monitoring systems, and others is high. Increase in disposable income of the people in the US drives the sales of the equipped gate driver ICs.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43336

Asia-Pacific is leading the gate driver IC market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the near future. This is attributed to increase in demand for high-voltage operating devices. Moreover, organizations across verticals are realizing the importance of gate driver integrated circuits to ensure power management, which fuel the market growth. Furthermore, high demand for automated switching devices and power modules is expected to be the key trend that would influence the gate driver IC market growth.

Key Findings of the Gate Driver Ic Market:

In 2017, the IGBT subsegment generated the highest revenue in the global gate driver IC market.

In 2017, the industrial segment generated the highest revenue among the applications in the global gate driver IC market.

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43336

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43336

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com