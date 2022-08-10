Grain Alcohol Market 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2030 Global Grain Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 11.76 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Grain Alcohol is a distilled neutral spirit made from fermenting grain it is purified form of ethyl alcohol, which is also called ethanol, neutral grain spirit, or rectified spirt. Grain alcohol made from corn, rye, wheat, grapes, grains, sugarcane, tubers, and beets. The market share of grain alcohol is largely associated with the sales of beverage products.

As the global beer production and popularity of craft beer increases thus, the demand for grain alcohol market increases. . Beer is a widely consumed alcohol beverage, and the production of the beer is also increasing significantly during the last decade. And growing popularity of craft beer and local beer is likely to increase the demand for domestic malt over the last five years. However, awareness about harmful use of alcohol consumption impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, emerging markets such as APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa will have vast opportunity as the disposable income is increasing and which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Grain Alcohol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to very high per capita consumption levels, market growth has remained attractive and stable. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and natural sources of grain alcohol such as sugarcane, grains, corn, and other fruits and vegetables are abundantly available in this region and would create lucrative growth prospects for the Grain Alcohol market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ADM

Cargill

Merck Group

Roquette Fr??res

MGP Ingredients

Cristalco

Grain Processing Corporation

Wilmar Group

Manildra Group

Glacial Grain Spirits

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ethanol

Polyols

By Application:

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceutical & health care

By Source:

Sugarcane

Grains

Fruits

Other sources (corn and rice)

By Functionality:

Preservative

Coloring/flavoring agent

Coatings

Other functionalities (solubility, antifreeze, flammability, and volatility

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

