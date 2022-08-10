HVAC Filters Market to Reach New Heights by 2030 | AhlstromMunksjo, Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Sogefi Group, The global HVAC filters market size is expected to reach $11,061.0 million in 2028, from $6,066.1 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the HVAC Filters Market Research are 3M Company, ParkerHannifin Corporation, Camfil AB, Mann+Hummel, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., AhlstromMunksjo, Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Sogefi Group, and other key market players.

The global HVAC filters market size is expected to reach $11,061.0 million in 2028, from $6,066.1 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. HVAC filters are the most vital equipment in maintaining air quality in indoor spaces. It is utilized to filter impurities in air such as pollutants, pollen, and dust in enclosed spaces to provide outlet for cleaner and healthier air. HVAC filters are also used to trap large sized particles from entering heating, ventilation, or air conditioning systems, thus, avoiding any significant damage caused to the equipment.

Degrading quality of air in urban areas and increase in pollution has made it necessary to maintain indoor air quality (IAQ) in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. People spend majority of their time indoors, where polluted air is often accumulated and trapped and can create high concentration of harmful gases in indoor spaces. Thus, installation of HVAC filters for filtering air before circulation through HVAC system assists in providing cleaner and healthier air for occupants. This is expected to boost demand for HVAC filters, which, in turn, is drives growth of the HVAC filters market. Moreover, stringent government policies to maintain indoor air quality (IAQ) in industrial spaces is expected to drive growth of the HVAC filters market.

For instance, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), maintenance of indoor air quality (IAQ) is mandatory in residential areas as well as workspaces. It also suggests installation of air cleaning devices and maintenance of air supply vents to maintain quality of air in living spaces. Such policies are expected to surge demand for HVAC systems, which drives growth of HVAC filters market.

Although, HVAC filters often have high efficiency, these filters require constant maintenance and cleaning to gain maximum productivities. For instance, HEPA filters often utilize thick and pleated media, which increases efficiency of filtration, but blocks airflow when the filter reaches its filtration capacity. This is expected to restrain growth of HVAC filters market. On the contrary, rise in awareness regarding various bacterial diseases and pollens, which might lead to allergies, is expected to boost demand for residential HVAC systems.

The HVAC filters market is segmented on the basis of material, technology, end user industry, and region. By material, it is classified into fiberglass, synthetic polymer, carbon, and metal. By technology, it is categorized into electrostatic precipitator, activated carbon, UV filtration, HEPA filtration, and ionic filtration. By application, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

GLOBAL HVAC FILTERS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL

– Fiberglass

– Synthetic Polymer

– Carbon

– Metal

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Electrostatic Precipitator

– Activated Carbon

– UV Filtration

– HEPA Filtration

– Ionic Filtration

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o The UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

