India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd., Trillium Flow Technologies The India steel and alloy casting valves market was valued at $1,440.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,825.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Research are AZ Armaturen GmbH, Schlumberger Limited (Cameron), Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd., Franklin Valve Company, Galli & Cassina, Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd., G M Engineering, Hawa Valves, Hitech, Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Idex Corporation (Richter Chemie-Technik GmbH), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd., Trillium Flow Technologies, UNP Polyvalves (India) Pvt. Ltd., Valves Industries and Flowserve Corporation (Microfinish valves and pump). and other key market players.

The India steel and alloy casting valves market was valued at $1,440.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,825.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. Valves are the components that are used to regulate, control or direct the flow of the substances such as gases, liquids and slurries by opening, closing or partially obstructing the pathway of the material. These valves are majorly used in process industries where fluids are required to transport from one point to another.

Use of valves in the manufacturing and process industry is the major driving factor of the valves in the market. In addition, easy availability, installation and operation of the valves helps to boost the valves market. However, these valves need regular maintenance, greasing & oiling, and replacement of parts as there is wear and tear of the parts due to frequent abrasion of material flowing through it. On the contrary, demand for technically advanced valves with enhanced operating efficiency is a major opportunity for the India steel and alloy casting valves market during the forecast period.

The India steel and alloy casting valves market is segmented into function, material, type, size and end-user industry. On the basis of function, the market is divided into manual operation, pneumatic on-off operation, electric on-off operation, pneumatic control operation and electric control operation. Depending on material, it is classified into cast iron, carbon steel, alloy steel, austenitic steel, nickel alloy steel, ductile steel and duplex stainless steel. Depending on type, it is segregated into plug valves, gate globe check valves, butterfly valves and ball valves.

On the basis of size, the market is differentiated into 2″ & below, 2-6”, 6-25”, 25-50” and 50” & above. Depending on end-user industry, it is classified into oil exploration, cracking & refining, pipelines & oil transports, LPG marketing terminals & bottling plants, liquefied natural gas, petrochemicals, chemicals (polymer), fertilizer, fossil power – utility, fossil power – industrial / captive, nuclear power, chemicals (chlor, alkali and others), pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, food, sugars & distilleries, cement, mining, iron & steel, alumina, copper & other ores, miscellaneous and exports out of India.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Function

o Manual Operation

o Pneumatic ON-OFF Operation

o Electric ON-OFF Operation

o Pneumatic Control Operation

o Electric Control Operation

By Material

o Cast Iron

o Carbon Steel

o Alloy Steel

o Austenitic Steel

o Nickel Alloy Steel

o Ductile Steel

o Duplex Stainless Steel

By Type

o Plug Valves

o Gate Globe Check Valves

o Butterfly Valves

o Ball Valves

By Size

o 2″ & Below

o 2-6”

o 6-25”

o 25-50”

o 50” & Above

By End-User Industry

o Oil Exploration

o Cracking & Refining

o Pipelines & Oil Transports

o LPG Marketing Terminals & Bottling Plants

o Liquefied Natural Gas

o Petrochemicals

o Chemicals (Polymer)

o Fertilizer

o Fossil Power – Utility

o Fossil Power – Industrial / Captive

o Nuclear Power

o Chemicals (Chlor, Alkali And Others)

o Pulp & Paper

o Pharmaceutical

o Food

o Sugars & Distilleries

o Cement

o Mining

o Iron & Steel

o Alumina

o Copper & Other Ores

o Miscellaneous

o Exports Out Of India

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

