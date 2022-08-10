Industrial Cleaning Agents Market Size 2022 In-Depth Players Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The global industrial cleaning agents market size was US$ 46.1 billion in 2021. The global industrial cleaning agents market is forecast to grow to US$ 69.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Industrial cleaning agents are the chemicals used to clean up industrial facilities. It helps in keeping industrial floors non-slippery and maintaining adequate safety of the workers. Apart from that, industrial cleaning agents increase the operating life of the machines and enhance their performance. These agents are suitable for a number of industries, including food processing, retail & foodservice, automotive & aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing & commercial offices, hospitality, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

In the upcoming years, the market for industrial cleaning products is expected to be driven by the rising awareness of safety, health, and hygiene in the industrial environment. The demand for industrial cleaning chemicals is projected to increase as the prevalence of infectious diseases and infections brought on by viruses, germs, and bacteria grows.

Moreover, rising industrialization at a steady pace is expected to bring myriad growth opportunities for the industrial cleaning agents market. Apart from that, the rising demand for various products such as degreasers, rust cleaning agents, and surface cleaners is expected to upscale in the manufacturing, automotive, and water treatment facilities. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the industrial cleaning agents market during the study period.

New product launches are forecast to have a strong impact on the industrial cleaning agents market during the analysis period. For instance, Haldor Topsoe unveiled its Clearview products in 2019. The firm also announced its partnership with Honeywell in the same year, aimed at expanding services to a broader range of the chemical and refining industries. Such advancements are expected to have a notable contribution to the industrial cleaning agents market during the study period.

On the contrary, stringent environmental regulations may limit the growth of the industrial cleaning agents market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial activities were significantly halted after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various manufacturing facilities in the automotive, retail, and other sectors were pushed to close down due to the shortage of raw supplies. Thus, it negatively affected the industrial cleaning agents market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific industrial cleaning agents market held dominance and is expected to continue to dominate in the coming years. It is owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. Apart from that, the higher demand for industrial cleaning agents in hospitals is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the overall industrial cleaning agents market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Diversey Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

• Solvay SA

• Ecolab

• Sealed Air

• The Dow Chemical Company.

• Pilot Chemical Corp.

• Stepan Company

• Croda International Plc

• BASF SE

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial cleaning agents market segmentation focuses on Ingredient, Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Ingredient Type

• Degreasers

• Disinfectants

• Descalers

• Chelating Agents

• pH Regulators

• Solubilizers / Hydrotrope and

• others

By Product Type

• Commercial Laundry

• Dairy Cleaner

• Dish Washing

• Disinfectants

• Food Cleaners

• General Cleaners

• Metal Cleaners

• Oven & Grill Cleaners

• Others

By End-User

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Food Processing

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing & Commercial Offices

• Retail & Food Service

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

