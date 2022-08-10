Industrial Hemp Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2030 Global Industrial Hemp Market is valued approximately at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Industrial hemp is a kind of plant species called Cannabis sativa and it has been used across the world for producing variety of industrial and consumer products. The global Industrial Hemp market is being driven by legalization of cultivation of industrial hemo and their used in differe food application . Furthermore, new product developments from industrial hemp, will provide new opportunities for the global Industrial Hemp industry.

For instance, according to Statista, there has been rise in food and beverages industry, as in year 2021 the total revenue from the industry stood at USD 34.22 billion which increased by 16.3% as compared to previous year and it is expected to increase at the rate of 24.8% by year 2025. As a result, growth in food industry will serve as a catalyst for the Industrial Hemp industry in the future. However, complex regulatory structure for the usage of industrial hemp, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global industrial hemp market. Rising demand for industrial hemp and technological advancement and innovation for making harvesting easy which makes the Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising industrial application such as automotive and construction.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hempco

Ecofibre

Hemp Inc.

Gencanna

Hempflax BV

Konoplex Group

Hemp Oil Canada

BAFA

HemPoland

Dun Agro

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

CBD Hemp Oil

Hemp Fiber

By Source:

Conventional

Organic

By Application:

Food, Textiles

Beverages

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

