Injection Molding Machines Market is Booming Worldwide | Ube Industries, Ltd., BMB S.P.A., Nigon The global injection molding machine market was valued at $10,890.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $14,416.0 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Injection Molding Machines Market Research are ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, Ube Industries, Ltd., BMB S.P.A., Nigon, and Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. and other key market players.

The global injection molding machine market was valued at $10,890.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $14,416.0 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Injection molding machines are mechanical systems designed to produce identical injection molded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide injection molding machines of various sizes and variants to meet the requirements of customers. Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others exhibit high demand for various types of injection molding machines.

The global injection molding machine market experiences growth owing to rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastics products in the automotive and healthcare sectors. In addition, the market experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. In addition, major players are producing fully automated injection molding machines to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, Nissei Plastic offers fully electric FVX Series of injection molding machines. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of electric injection molding machines is estimated to drive the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of rubber, plastic, and metallic products in the healthcare industry, which fuels the growth of the injection molding machines market.

However, high initial cost of equipment and part design restrictions are some of the major challenges faced by the injection molding machine industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry. The global injection molding machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, clamping force, pressure type, application, and region. Based on machine type, the market is divided into electric, hybrid, and hydraulic. The hydraulic segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection molding machine market throughout the study period.

Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection molding machine market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is divided into automotive, packaging, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, toy making, building and construction, home appliances, and others. Automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection molding machines market. Based on pressure type, the market is divided into low pressure, and high pressure. The high-pressure segment is anticipated to dominate the injection molding machines market. Based on clamping force, the market is divided into less than 200 tons force, 200 to 500 tons force, and more than 500 tons force. More than 500 tons segment is anticipated to dominate the injection molding machine market.

Based on region, the global injection molding machines market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging injection molding machines market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by injection molding machines market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

? Extensive analysis of injection molding machines market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The global injection molding machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

? The key market players within the injection molding machines market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the injection molding machines market.

GLOBAL INJECTION MOLDING MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CLAMPING FORCE

– Less than 200 Tons Force

– 200 Tons to 500 Tons Force

– More than 500 Tons Force

BY MACHINE TYPE

– All-electric

– Hydraulic

– Hybrid

BY SOLUTION

– New Sales

– Aftermarket

BY PRESSURE TYPE

– Low Pressure

– High Pressure

BY APPLICATION

– Automotive

o Interior

o Trim

o Exterior

o Others

– Packaging

o Caps and closures

o Thinwall containers

o Lids

o Personal Care

o Containers

o Others

– Electronics

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods

– Toy Making

– Building and Construction

o Flooring

o Windows

o Doors

o Others

– Home Appliances

– Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

