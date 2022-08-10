Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030 Intelligent pigging is a technique of inspection of pipelines using digital technology to understand their condition.

Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Intelligent pigging is a technique of inspection of pipelines using digital technology to understand their condition. It is widely used to gather important data, such as the presence and location of corrosion or other irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe. Increasing consumption of petroleum products and natural gas, rising integration of automation technology has led to the adoption of Intelligent Pigging Technology across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per Statista, the consumption volume of petroleum products in India was estimated to be approximately 141 million metric tons in the fiscal year 2021. The country was ranked third with regard to primary energy consumption across the globe. With the rapidly growing industry , inland production of petroleum products does not suffice. The import volume of petroleum products reached figures close to 33 million metric tons during the fiscal year of 2019. Also, with the increasing inventment in Small Pigs for conventional use, the adoption & demand for Intelligent Pigging Technology’s is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expansion of business through mergers and acquisitions, product launches, recognitions, alliances, and collaborations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising integration of automation technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the Intelligent Pigging Technology’s market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ConocoPhillips

T.D. Williamson, Inc

LIN SCAN

GE Oil and Gas (PII Pipeline Solutions)

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

NDT Global

OMV Group

Petrobras

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Flux Leakage

Ultrasonic Test

By End Use:

Oil

Gas

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

