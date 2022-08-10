IoT in Warehouse Management Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030 Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market to reach USD 8.57 billion by 2027. Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market to reach USD 8.57 billion by 2027.

Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market is valued approximately USD 3.22 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. IoT in Warehouse Management refers to use of applications and tracking solution to enhance overall efficiency of warehouse and transportation. Implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in warehousing is substantial. It provides visibility into the supply chain from the ordering of materials till the shipment reaches the end customer.

Growing demand for application of connected devices in warehouse management and growing logistics and transportation market are the key drivers for growth of IoT application in warehouse Management. As per Statista In 2020, the global logistics market was worth almost USD 8.6 trillion with USD 3.9 trillion in size, the logistics market in the Asia Pacific region is the largest globally and North America was the second largest region in that year, accounting for approximately USD two trillion. Also, increasing application of IoT in Warehouse Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high installation and maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global IoT in Warehouse Management market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing penetration of automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising Logistics and transportation market, growing demand for connected devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the IoT in Warehouse Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Omnitracs LLC. IBM Corporation

Software AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

UltraShipTMS

TECSYS Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

PTC Incorporation

Eurotech SpA

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solutions:

Warehouse automation

Workforce management

Inventory management

Electronic data interchange (EDI)

Tracking

By Device:

Sensing devices

Gateways

By Service:

User-Based Insurance

3PL

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

