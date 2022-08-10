IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2022: Size, Growth Factors, Demand For Material, Future Opportunity Analysis, Forecast To 2030 | Axis Communication, Infinova, and Mobotix AG The IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market report provide a 360-degree overview of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Research are HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, D-Link Corporation, Panasonic, Avigilon, Axis Communication, Infinova, and Mobotix AG. and other key market players.

The IP video surveillance & VSaaS market is expected to leverage high potential for the commercial and infrastructure industry verticals in 2026. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in the demand for surveillance systems, particularly in the developing regions such as China, India, and others, due to rise in government mandates related to public safety and security. Companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques such as mergers and acquisition activities, to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.

Video surveillance systems can be used for almost any environment. Owing to increase in adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector, manufacturers have realized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There are many advantages that an IP camera CCTV system offers over an analog format. There has been an increase in demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others.

Rise in need of safety in high risk areas, increase in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras, and integration of internet-of-things has boosted the growth of the world IP video surveillance & VSaaS market. However, high cost of investment such as increased installation cost and investment in data storage technologies and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras, have hampered the market growth. Furthermore, increase in trends toward development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global IP video surveillance & VSaaS market is analyzed by product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into hardware, software, cloud-based solutions, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into impact camera, monitor, and storage. In addition, the software segment is bifurcated into video analytics software and video management system. The cloud-based solution is further bifurcated into cloud storage by product software and cloud storage by deployment. By services, the market is classified into VSaaS, hosted VSaaS, managed VSaaS, hybrid VSaaS, and integrated services IP surveillance. On the basis of application, the market is divided into banking and financial sectors, retail, government & higher security, manufacturing & corporate, residential, entertainment, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global IP video surveillance & VSaaS market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL IP VIDEO SURVEILLANCE & VSAAS MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT TYPE:

– Hardware

o IP Camera

o Monitor

o Storage

– Software

o Video Analytics Software

o Video Management Software

– Cloud Based Solutions

o Cloud Storage by Product Software

o Cloud Storage by Deployment

– Services

o Video Surveillance as a Service

– Hosted VSaaS

– Managed VSaaS

– Hybrid VSaaS

o Integrated Services IP Surveillance

BY APPLICATION:

– Banking & Financial Sector

– Retail

– Government & Higher Security

– Manufacturing & Corporate

– Residential

– Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

