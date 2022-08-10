Logic Analyzer Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030
Logic Analyzer is basically an electronic device that collects and displays various signals from a digital circuit. This device converts data into timing diagram, protocol decodes assembly language and machine traces etc.
Global Logic Analyzer Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Logic Analyzer Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.66 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Logic Analyzer is basically an electronic device that collects and displays various signals from a digital circuit. This device converts data into timing diagram, protocol decodes assembly language and machine traces etc. The increasing demand for high performance electronic devices has led the adoption of Logic Analyzer across the forecast period.
For Instance: according to Statista in 2021, the global consumer electronic devices adoption is increasing rapidly. Shipment of PC’s, tablets, mobile phones and other electronic devices is estimated to attain about USD 2.13 billion by 2022.. Rising usage of devices connected with IOT anticipating the market growth of logic analyzer. Also, with the increasing government investment towards adoption of advanced electronic devices, the adoption & demand for Logic Analyzer is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, complex management and requirement of technological knowledge impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The geographical regions considered for the global Logic Analyzer market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is considered as the leading region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing investment and expansions by manufacturers Whereas Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as growing government investment towards the adoption of advanced electronic devices would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Logic Analyzer market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Keysight Technologies (US)
, Fortive (US),
Rohde & Schwarz (Germany),
National Instruments (US),
Yokogawa Electric (Japan),
Teledyne (US),
Advantest Corporation (Japan),
ARM Limited (UK),
GAO Tek (Canada),
Rigol Technologies (China).
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Modular Logic Analyzer
PC – based Logic Analyzer
Portable Logic Analyzer
By End-user:
Automotive
Electronics
Healthcare
Telecommunication
Aerospace
Defense
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
