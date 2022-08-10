Logic Analyzer Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030 Logic Analyzer is basically an electronic device that collects and displays various signals from a digital circuit. This device converts data into timing diagram, protocol decodes assembly language and machine traces etc.

Global Logic Analyzer Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Logic Analyzer Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.66 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The increasing demand for high performance electronic devices has led the adoption of Logic Analyzer across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to Statista in 2021, the global consumer electronic devices adoption is increasing rapidly. Shipment of PC’s, tablets, mobile phones and other electronic devices is estimated to attain about USD 2.13 billion by 2022.. Rising usage of devices connected with IOT anticipating the market growth of logic analyzer. Also, with the increasing government investment towards adoption of advanced electronic devices, the adoption & demand for Logic Analyzer is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, complex management and requirement of technological knowledge impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Logic Analyzer market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is considered as the leading region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing investment and expansions by manufacturers Whereas Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as growing government investment towards the adoption of advanced electronic devices would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Logic Analyzer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Keysight Technologies (US)

, Fortive (US),

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany),

National Instruments (US),

Yokogawa Electric (Japan),

Teledyne (US),

Advantest Corporation (Japan),

ARM Limited (UK),

GAO Tek (Canada),

Rigol Technologies (China).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Modular Logic Analyzer

PC – based Logic Analyzer

Portable Logic Analyzer

By End-user:

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

