Low intensity sweeteners Market 2022 Insights on Covering Sales Outlook, Demand Forecast and Key Trends 2030

Global Low intensity sweeteners Market to reach USD 5.00 billion by 2027. Global Low intensity sweeteners Market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A sweetener is a type of a substance which is added to food to give it the basic taste of sweetness. This substance is usually referred as sugar substitute. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding health food products is rising demand of low intensity sweeteners in various food & beverage applications and growing awareness about low intensity sweeteners product in pharmaceutical industry is driving the demand of the product.

Rise in demand for low intensity sweeteners in various food & beverage application is driving growth for the product. Low intensity sweeteners contain a negligible number of calories and that’s why this is a suitable alternative for sugar. They are generally used in products such as soft drinks, baked goods, candy, functional drink mixes, puddings, jams, jellies, canned foods, dairy products, and may other food & beverages. Rise in awareness among consumer regarding healthier food products, hence rise in demand of intensity sweeteners in various food and beverages. According to International Sweeteners Association ISA, there are around 53.6% consumer who use low intensity sweeteners. However, there is high cost of production of food & beverage products with low intensity sweeteners as compare to sugar which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growth and diversification opportunities in other application sector is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Low intensity sweeteners market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising in demand for healthy and low-calorie food and beverages in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing health consciousness and increasing disposable income of consumer would create lucrative growth prospects for the Low intensity sweeteners market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ingredion Incorporated

ADM

Anderson Advanced Ingredients

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Fr??res

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Whole Earth Brands

CJ CheilJedang

Samyang Corporation

Daesang Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

D-Tagatose

Sorbitol

Maltitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Allulose

Other types (isomalt, hydrogenated starch hydrolysates, lactitol, and trehalose)

By Application:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical & personal care

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

