Low sugar fruit snacks Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2030

Global Low sugar fruit snacks Market to reach USD 9.96 billion by 2027. Global Low sugar fruit snacks Market is valued approximately USD 5.37 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.23 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

As fruits contain essential nutrients such as vitamins, potassium, magnesium, and fiber which lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure and obesity. Changing customer taste and preferences and ease of availability drives the growth for low sugar fruit snacks. Surging demand for fruit snacks and rise in purchasing power and growing consumer base for ready-to-eat snacks is also growing the demand for low sugar fruit snacks.

According to Processed Fruit Snacks Survey Report September 2020, UK government in 2016 challenged businesses to reduce sugar in foods that contribute most to children. However, prices of raw material fluctuate which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, consumer awareness and product innovation in low sugar fruit snacks is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Low sugar fruit snacks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the majority of the consumers have snacks to satisfy their hunger and especially low sugar fruit snacks. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growth potential opportunity is increasing per capita consumption and the expanding population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Low sugar fruit snacks market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sunkist Growers Inc.

SunOpta; General Mills Inc.

Welch’s

Kellogg NA Co.

PepsiCo

Chaucer Foods Ltd.

Crispy Green Inc.

Mount Franklin Foods

Nutty Goodness, LLC

Ferrero

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Sweets & Savory

Smoothies

Dairy

Cuts & Slices

By Fruit Outlook:

Apple

Mango

Banana

Pineapple

Berries

Mixed

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

