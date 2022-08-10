Medium Voltage AC Drive Market 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2030 Global Medium Voltage AC Drive Market is valued approximately USD 20.59 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Medium Voltage AC Drive Market to reach USD 33.06 billion by 2027. Global Medium Voltage AC Drive Market is valued approximately USD 20.59 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Alternate Current (AC) drives are electronic devices that control the speed and torque of an electric motor by alternative parameters such as frequency and magnetic flux. Rapidly growing industrialization and urbanization is driving the growth for the global medium voltage AC market. Nearly, 70% of all industrial development electrical energy is used to power electric motors.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4189

These motors help to reduce CO2 emission and is more energy efficient for the customers. Along with this, government regulation for obtaining energy efficiency is also major factor for growth driver. One with energy saving AC drive reduces wear and tear of mechanical product. Government regulations have boosted AC drives market. For instance, implementation of standards such as IOS 50001 (energy management-system standards) started on June 2011 and the standard is expected to influence up to 60% of global energy used and provide an internationally-recognized. However, decline in Foreign Direct Market (FDIs) and increasing price of these drives would also hinder the market growth during the forecasted period impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, major development in urbanization fuel the market and is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Medium Voltage AC Drive market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to significant growth in the rate of urbanization and rising industrialization holds a potential driver in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as oil production in North America which will give leverage the demand of AC drivers there is sustainable growth in industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medium Voltage AC Drive market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Nidec Industrial Solution

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial System Corporation (TMEIC)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Danfoss

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4189

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Converter Type:

Voltage Source Inverter

Current Source Inverter

Load Commutated Inverter

By Application:

Pumps

Fans

Compressor

Conveyors

Others (Canes & Hoists)

By Voltage:

3KV to 7KV

7.1 KV to 14KV

14.1KV to 35KV

By Enclosure:

Water Cooled

Air Cooled

By End Users:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Cement

Metal & Mining

Others (HVAC System)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4189

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/