Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Size 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Forecast to 2030

The global melt-blown nonwoven market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global melt-blown nonwoven market is forecast to grow to US$ 19.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A nonwoven is a brand-new, innovative fabric made from fibers by utilizing a melt-blown spinning technique. Melt blowing in the process of extrusion of thermoplastic fiber-forming polymers through tiny nozzles. It is done in the presence of high-speed blowing gas, which constitutes the classic fabrication process.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for melt-blown nonwoven from the healthcare industry is expected to have a potential impact on the melt-blown nonwoven market during the study period. The market is expected to witness ample growth opportunities due to the developing medical infrastructure and rising rate of surgical procedures. Apart from that, the growing demand for melt-blown nonwovens for face masks and apparel, such as surgical gowns, disposable drapes, sterilization wraps, etc., will contribute to the growth of the melt-blown nonwoven market during the study period.

The growing awareness about hygiene and changing lifestyles is forecast to have a significant contribution to the market growth. In addition, the mounting demand for sanitary napkins, baby diapers, sanitary towels, tampons, napkin liners, etc., will fuel the growth of the melt-blown nonwoven market during the forecast timeframe.

On the contrary, high prices of polymers may limit the growth of the melt-blown nonwoven may limit growth of the melt-blown nonwoven market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for melt-blown nonwoven increased in the healthcare sector. It is majorly owing to the rise in the consciousness towards health and hygiene. However, the automotive and the electronics sector recorded a substantial drop in terms of revenue, which declined the demand for melt-blown nonwoven from the sector.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific melt-blown nonwoven market held the largest market share and is forecast to record substantial growth owing to the bolstering demand for melt-blown nonwoven from various end-user industries such as healthcare, personal care, hygiene, and electronics. Apart from that, the early adoption of advanced technology is forecast to have a profitable impact on the melt-blown nonwoven market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Dun & Low

• Kimberly-Clarke

• Mogul

• Dow Chemical

• DuPont

• Irema Ireland

• Atex, PFNonwovens

• Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens

• Toray

• Xiamen Xiyao Trading Co., Ltd.

• Freudenberg Performance Materials

• Oerlikon

• Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global melt-blown nonwoven market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Product, Application, and Region.

By Raw Material

• Polypropylene,

• Polyester,

• Polystyrene,

• Polyurethane,

• Polyamides

• Polycarbonate

By Product

• Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens

• Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens

By Application

• Automotive,

• Medical,

• Environmental,

• Electronics,

• Personal Hygiene

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

