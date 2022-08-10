Microplate Readers Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global microplate readers market size was US$ 541.9 million in 2021. The global microplate readers market is projected to grow to US$ 731.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A microplate reader is a piece of scientific equipment used to assess analytes, characteristics, and chemical, biological, or physical reactions in microtiter plates. Individual reactions take place in small wells on microtiter plates. These procedures turn the development of metabolic processes or the presence of analytes into visible light signals. These signals are recognized by the microplate reader, which then quantifies the desired parameters. To quantify diverse biological and chemical analyses on microplates, a microplate reader is employed.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing cases of infectious diseases will primarily drive the growth of the microplate readers market during the study period. Due to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the demand for fast and effective treatments, vaccines, and other drugs, is growing substantially. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the incidence of dengue fever grew dramatically in 2017, translating to an estimated 390 million cases of dengue fever annually over the world. Thus, such incidences will drive the high demand for efficient treatment, which will benefit the microplate readers market during the study period.

The growing efforts in drug research will have a substantial contribution to the microplate readers market. Further, high healthcare expenditure and investments by private bodies will drive the growth of the microplate readers market during the analysis period.

On the contrary, sensitivity towards storage conditions may limit the microplate readers market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that affected millions of people worldwide. The rise in the cases of COVID-19 infection led to a significant increase in the demand for proper treatment. As a result, the demand for microplate readers increased substantially during the pandemic. Apart from that, a sudden growth in automation in the healthcare sector positively influenced the microplate reader market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the microplate readers market, owing to the evolving healthcare sector of the region. Apart from that, rising government funding aimed at enhancing medical research and technological advancement will positively affect the microplate readers market during the study period. The market may also record potential growth due to increasing FDA approvals and the rapidly growing need for advanced and rapid processing technologies. North America is home to some of the renowned industry players thriving in the microplate readers market, such as Molecular Devices, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, etc., which will escalate the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

• Biotek Instruments, Inc.

• Hercuvan Lab Systems

• Molecular Devices, LLC

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• BMG Labtech

• Promega Corporation

• PerkinelmerInc

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Tecan Trading AG

• Lonza

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global microplate readers market segmentation focuses on Modality, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Modality

• Filter Microplate

• Monochromatic Microplate

• Portable Microplate

• Benchtop Microplate

By Application

• Oncology

• Molecular Biology

• Biotechnology

• Cellular Biology

• Others

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical

• Hospitals

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

