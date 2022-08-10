Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Industry Outlook And Forecast For 2030 – key Companies L3 Technologies, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Millimeter Wave Products The millimeter wave technology market size is expected to reach 3.25 billion by 2026 from 220.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2019 to 2026

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market Research are NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Millimeter Wave Products Inc., BridgeWave Communications (REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks), CableFree: Wireless Excellence, Farran Technology, E-Band Communications, LLC, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., and Siklu Communication provided and other key market players.

The millimeter wave technology market size is expected to reach 3.25 billion by 2026 from 220.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2019 to 2026. Millimeter wave technology is an electromagnetic spectrum with a wavelength between 1 and 10mms, provides high speed wireless communication to many products and services. Millimeter wave is kind of electromagnetic technology which is widely being adopted in many industries due to increasing demand among users for higher bandwidth, transmission of data at high rates, high internet speed and efficiently manages data traffic. Some instances where mm wave technology is used mostly are scanners, building automation, and consumer electronic products.

The Millimeter Wave Technology market report provide a 360-degree overview of Millimeter Wave Technology industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

Factors such as deployment of millimeter wave technology in telecommunication sector, growth in adoption of millimeter wave technology in health care and airports and rise in demand for millimeter wave solutions for building automation in industrial sectors are the major key drivers for the market growth. However, high cost, environmental concerns, and limited range act as a major restraint for the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in demand for millimeter wave technology in military, defense, aerospace (MDA), and in transportation and automotive sector for unmanned vehicles creates lucrative opportunities for the market to flourish across the globe.

The millimeter wave technology market is analyzed by product type, license type, frequency band application, and region. Based on product type, it is fragmented into scanner systems, radar & satellite communication systems, and telecommunication equipment. By license type, it is classified into light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, and fully licensed frequency. By frequency band, it is segmented into below 57GHz, between 86GHz and 300GHz, and above 300GHz. By application, it is categorized into telecommunication, military & defense, automotive, radio astronomy, consumer industry, commercial, and others. In addition, others is sub segmented into healthcare, industrial, and transportation. Based on region, the global millimeter wave technology market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Scanner Systems

– Radar and Satellite Communication Systems

– Telecommunication Equipment

By License Type

– Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

– Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

– Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

By Frequency Band

– Below 57GHz

– Between 86GHz and 300GHz

– Above 300GHz

By Application

– Telecommunication

– Military & Defense

– Automotive

– Radio Astronomy

– Consumer Industry

– Commercial

– Others

– Healthcare

– Industrial

– Transportation

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

