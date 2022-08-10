Mobile Robotics Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Amazon Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., and Boston Dynamics Global mobile robotics market possesses high growth potential, owing to increased adoption of mobile robotics in the healthcare, military & defense, and entertainment industries.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Mobile Robotics Market Research are Kuka AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Softbank Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., and Boston Dynamics and other key market players.

Global mobile robotics market possesses high growth potential, owing to increased adoption of mobile robotics in the healthcare, military & defense, and entertainment industries. In addition, increase in R&D investments by key players to deploy enhanced specifications in the product portfolio fuels the growth of the market. Companies are projected to indulge in mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to make the most use of technology, which is further projected to propel the market growth.

Mobile robotics is the branch of science and technology, wherein developers create mobile robots that are capable of moving in a physical environment. Mobile robots possess the capability to move in any environment without the need of human intervention. Devices such as sensors, software, and other gears are used to control these robots. Robotic technology such as unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous underwater vehicles are taken into consideration while studying mobile robotics under various industry verticals.

Factors such as increase in need for safety for human life and rise in demand of mobile robotics from online retailers, are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. However, high initial acquisition cost and challenges faced by mobile robots while working in untested environments act as major barriers and hamper the market growth. On the contrary, factors such as emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics & warehousing and surge in adoption of mobile robotics in the agricultural sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global mobile robotics market is segmented based on product, component, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and support & services. Based on application, it is divided into logistics & warehouse, military & defense, healthcare, domestic, entertainment, education, agriculture & forestry, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This study comprises analytical depiction of the global mobile robotics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

? The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

? The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

? The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the mobile robotics market.

? Porter?s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

? UGV

? UAV

? AUV

BY COMPONENT

? Hardware

o Sensors

o Actuators

o Power supply

o Control system

? Software

? Support & Service

BY APPLICATION

? Logistics & Warehousing

? Military & Defense

? Healthcare

? Domestic

? Entertainment

? Education

? Agriculture & Forestry

? Others

BY REGION

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

