Nail Polish Market 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030 Nail art and nail extensions have become an important component of grooming among the millennials. The demand is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to the introduction of nail paints with natural contents and reduced chemical content nail paints.

Global Nail Polish Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Nail Polish Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

For Instance: as per the OECD, in 2019, the gross disposable income (GDI) per head in UK was 2.5% when compared to 2018. Also, new product development and penetration of e-commerce business will create opportunity for the business in the forecasted period. However, chemicals are used in nail polish and there is rising concerns regarding harmful chemicals so the growth of the nail polish will be hampered.

The key regions considered for the global Nail Polish market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising brand awareness and campaigns, marketing strategies by the manufactures will be flourishing the fashion industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as emerging economies and high population in the region. Along with this extensive R&D for new product development by the companies in the region is expected to boost the market growth over the forecasted period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Revlon

Essie

L’Oreal Paris

Odontorium Product Inc.

Karma Organic Spa

NARS Cosmetics

Kester Black

Creative Nail Design, Inc.

Kos?(C) Corporation

Fiabila, Beautylish, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Product:

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

