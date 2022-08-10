Narcotics Scanner Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030 Global Narcotics Scanner Market is valued approximately at USD 6.89 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Narcotics scanners are used by law enforcement organizations, special forces, and defence departments across the world to protect against the threat of drug smuggling. For the successful monitoring of drugs and associated items, a narcotics scanner employs ion mobility spectrum technology, infrared spectroscopy, contraband detection equipment, video scope inspection system, and other related technologies.

Factors such as rise in cases of smuggling globally and increasing alcohol and drug consumption across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the narcotics scanner market. According to the China’s National Narcotics Control Commission (CNNCC), Chinese seizures of illegal substances, predominantly synthetic pharmaceuticals, from the Golden Triangle, which spans Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, grew 17.6% year over year to 29.6 metric ton in 2018. Last year, the commission reported capturing 1.4 metric tons of cocaine from South America, an increase of 3.4 times over the previous year. However, Drug test is prohibited at workplaces , may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the market because of the rising influx of capital for the expansion of the transportation sector, notably airports. The rise in the manufacturing and consumption of synthetic drugs like amphetamines in economies like Singapore, China, and Vietnam is expected to be a major factor in the market’s expansion.

Major market player included in this report are:

L-3 Security And Detection Systems Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

Aventura Technologies Inc.

Chemring Group PLC

FLIR Systems Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Nuctech Company Limited

Smiths Detection Inc.

Viken Detection

Astrophysics Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Desktop

Handheld

Others

By Technology:

Ion Mobility Spectrometry Technology

Raman Mass Spectrometry

Infrared Spectroscopy

Other Technologies

By End-user Industry:

Aviation/Customs and Borders

Defence and Military

Law Enforcement

Other End-user Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

