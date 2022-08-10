Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Growth Drivers, Business Strategies and Future Prospects (2022-2030) | Nikon Metrology Inc., Mistras Group Inc., and Carestream Health North America is one of the major contributors to the global NDT equipment market. Improvements in the NDT process by means of new technologies have attracted key players of this equipment market from various regions.

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure. Nondestructive testing market is expected to witness considerable growth due to continuous evolution in robotics, automation, oil & gas, and electronics industry coupled with growth in need for quality-assured machines.

North America is one of the major contributors to the global NDT equipment market. Improvements in the NDT process by means of new technologies have attracted key players of this equipment market from various regions. Construction and manufacturing activity in this region drive the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market. The rapid growth of power generation, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense industries is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. Growth of the non-destructive equipment market in the U.S. is primarily attributed to the increase in demand for oil & gas and power generation industries with adoption of new technologies.

The market growth is supplemented by increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographic regions due to rise in incidences of infrastructural failures, increase in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure, maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations, and quality/safety assurance. However, high cost of equipment and lack of skilled technicians are the factors projected to impede the market growth.

Increase in usage of advanced materials is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The NDT equipment market is segmented based on testing method, technique, industry vertical, and region. Based on testing method, it is divided into ultrasonic testing, radiography testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing & electromagnetic testing, eddy-current testing, liquid penetrant testing, and others. Based on nondestructive examination (NDE) techniques, it is categorized into volumetric examination, surface examination, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, infrastructure, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market :

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global NDT equipment along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Testing Method

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others

By Technique

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Others

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy & power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & transportation

Infrastructure

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

