North America Patch Cable Market Report 2022 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts Till 2030 | Quabbin Wire & Cable Corporation, and Schneider Electric

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the North America Patch Cable Market Research are Black Box, CommScope, Corning, CP Technologies, General Cable, Legrand North America LLC, Major Custom Cable Inc., Panduit Corp, Quabbin Wire & Cable Corporation, and Schneider Electric. and other key market players.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled,”North America Patch Cable Market by Product Type, Cable Category, Application, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025,”the North America patch cable market was valued at $871.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,396.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Patch cable is a general term for cabling that connects two electronic devices to each other, typically in a network. These devices might include computers and other hardware. Patch cables are also used to carry telephone, audio, and video signals between devices in non-networked applications; these might include equipment such as headphones and microphones.

At present, data transfer and networking has become an essential part of all commercial activities in industries, business, broadcast, and others. These commercial activities generate large amounts of data daily, which needs to be transferred between devices with appropriate security. Thus, patch cables are used for networking and non-networking connections in industries. Patch cables are the most popular and reliable technology for residential, institutional, healthcare, IT & network security, and enterprise users as they are easy to install, secure, and exhibit various benefits over other connecting techniques. These benefits provided by patch cables are expected to drive North America patch cable market forecast. North America Patch cable market is driven by enhancement in the performance of connected devices via high-speed data transfers. In addition, these cables have several benefits such as lower latency, low noise interference, easy installation, and reliability.

U.S. is the largest region for connectivity and the cloud in the world and has contributed significantly to the North America patch cable market size. It contains several data center clusters throughout the country providing plenty of opportunities. The primary colocation data center markets in the U.S. are in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The U.S. is well connected to Europe and Asia-Pacific with submarine cables extending from five primary markets on the East Coast and four primary markets on the West Coast. There are 2,510 American data centers, most of these facilities are located on the Atlantic Seaboard.

North America Patch Cable market analysis provides information on key vendors that have adopted various strategies including new product launch, partnerships and acquisition. Corning, one of the major players in the market to offer optical fiber and connectivity solutions for communication networks has focused its strategic efforts on acquiring new companies. For instance, in April 2016, Corning acquired Alliance Fiber Optic Products, which manufactures high-performance passive optical components. This acquisition will expand its market access to cloud data-center operators and OEMs. Another major vendor, Black Box Corporation adopted product launch as its key developmental strategy to sustain the intense competition and improve its product portfolio.

For instance, in April 2019, Black Box Corporation launched Active Optical Cable product range, which enable flawless transmission of ultra-high-bandwidth video and audio. This product provides simple, time-saving alternative to bulky HDMI/DP cables. Commscope, one of the leading providers of broadband, enterprise, and wireless infrastructure solutions has focused on collaborations and partnerships to further strengthen its product portfolio. For instance, Commscope entered into a partnership with OFS, to supply fiber optical cable. In this partnership, CommScope gets access to supply optical fiber and develop fiber cabling products for its wireline and wireless network customers.

Key Findings of the North America Patch Cable Market:

In 2017, the copper cable subsegment generated the highest revenue in the North America patch cable market.

In 2017, the CAT6 segment generated the highest revenue among the cable category in the market.

In 2017, the networking segment generated the highest revenue among the applications in the North America patch cable market.

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

