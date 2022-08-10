Online Dating Application Market 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030
Global Online Dating Application Market is valued approximately at USD $Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Online dating application is a dating service which is presented through the smart phone application by taking the advantage of GPS location capabilities and have easy access to the digital photo galleries and the mobile wallets for enhancing the traditional nature of the online dating. The global Online Dating Application market is being driven by rising usage of smartphones and internet penetration along with changing perception of online dating.
Furthermore, rising single adult population across the world, will provide new opportunities for the global online dating application industry. For instance,. the dates registered on OkCupid platform increased by about 700% between March 2020 to May 2020. Also, according to KeyUA organization repot, The average number of subscribers for Match Group dating services has been grew 11% by the end of year 2020 compared to 2019. As a result, increased in usage and subscribers of online dating platforms will serve as a catalyst for the Online Dating Application industry in the future. However, surge in number of online scams, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global online dating application market. Rising proliferation of the smartphones and the rise in usage of the internet makes the North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the increasing young generation and rising uses of online dating application among young generation in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tinder
Bumble
Plentyoffish
OkCupid
Badoo
Grindr LLC
eHarmony, Inc.
Spark Networks, Inc.
The Meet Group, Inc.
rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service:
Matchmaking
Social dating
Adult dating
Niche dating
By Subscription:
Annually
Quarterly
Monthly
Weekly
By Demographics:
Adult
Baby Boomer
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
