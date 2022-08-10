Perfumes and Deodorants Market 2022 Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Key Players till 2030 Global Perfumes and Deodorants Market is valued approximately USD 68.91 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.01 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Perfumes and Deodorants Market to reach USD 90.74 billion by 2027. Global Perfumes and Deodorants Market is valued approximately USD 68.91 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.01 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Perfumes and Deodorants manufacturers are providing a large range of unique products like herbal perfumes, pocket perfumes, and among others, and this is contributing to the demand for the products around the globe. And many manufacturers are strategizing for innovative branding & marketing of their products that is expected to grow the revenue of perfume and deodorant market.

There is increase in consciousness regarding personal grooming which is estimated to drive the market. As the number of dual-income families has resulted in the changes in lifestyle and improvement in standard of living. Furthermore, the increase in promotional campaigns of cosmetic and fragrance products through television, radio, print media, and social media is also playing a significant role in providing awareness of the benefits of products. For instance, according to the data published by Sprout Social, in 2019 US marketers are estimated to be using 86.6% Facebook, 73.7% Twitter, 66.5% Instagram, and 51,9% YouTube for their social media campaigns. According to IFRA, in June 2019, perfume and deodorant industry alone generated sales of USD 7.3 billion. Also, large number of manufacturers are focusing on coming up with better and innovative products which can meet the requirements of most of the consumers and thereby expand consumer base. However, chemicals can cause an allergic reaction to sensitive skin which act as restraining factor and impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, e-commerce space would be rising the sales of perfume and deodorants market and is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Perfumes and Deodorants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to various factors including rise in demand for lighter scented sprays and increasing availability of perfumes and deodorants with on-the-go portability in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising in demand for natural products and rising consumers spending on premium and luxurious perfumes and deodorants would create lucrative growth prospects for the Perfumes and Deodorants market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Revlon, Inc.

Est?(C)e Lauder Inc.

L’Oreal Group

Beiersdorf AG

Christian Dior S.A.

Calvin Klein, Inc.

Burberry Group plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A

Unilever

Firmenich S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Perfumes

Deodorants

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & hypermarket

Specialty Store

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

