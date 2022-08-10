Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market In-Depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis By 2030 | Kunshan Googe Metal Products Co. Ltd., Allbrass Industrial The global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market size was valued at $799.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.084.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market Research are Apex Microtechnology, Aavid Thermalloy LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Comair Rotron, CUI Inc., Advanced Thermal Solutions, Kunshan Googe Metal Products Co. Ltd., Allbrass Industrial, The Brass Forging Company and other key market players.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled, "Pin Fin Heat Sink For IGBT Market by Material type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025,"

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the pin fin heat sink for IGBT industry owing to the need for thermal management of IGBTs. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for electronics. Furthermore, growth in awareness about environmental hazards and increase in devices to utilize the natural sources of energy are the factors further contributing to the growth of this market. China is remarkable in the global heat sinks industry owing to its market share and technology status of heat sinks. Other developing countries/regions such as India and Southeast Asia grow at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate, and these economies will play important role in the future, followed by Europe.

Europe is the leading region for manufacturing of automobiles, which is driving the demand for pin fin heat sinks in this region due to its application in IGBT modules in electric and hybrid electric vehicles. In addition, IGBT is a key component of high-efficiency electric energy conversion systems used in variable-speed drives, trains, power grids, and renewable energy plants, wherein efficient thermal management is critical, which is further driving the demand for pin fin heat sinks for IGBT market. Furthermore, increase in demand for largest range of heatsinks suitable for stud, modules, and capsule semiconductors as well as high power LED applications is driving the market in Europe. Based on pin fin heat sink for IGBT market analysis, the aluminum materials segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during forecast period.

The global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market is primarily expected to grow due to the increase in utilization of IGBTs in LEDs lighting, IGBT module integrated in the electric and hybrid vehicles, continuous rise in usage of power electronic devices, adoption of motor drives, and others. Thermal management is a critical requirement of any electronics component manufacturing companies and vendors are prominently focusing on the new technologies that can improve the functionality of devices with compact sizes of the electronics without affecting the performance due to heating. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for effective heat sinks for IGBTs in the market. New developments such as hybrid pin fin heat sinks and use of Graphene for making advanced heat sinks are expected to offer significant opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Key Findings of the Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market:

Based on material type, the aluminum segment led the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market in 2018. and is anticipated to overtake the copper type in the near future, in terms of revenue.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT market trends in 2018.

These market players adopted several strategies such as acquisition and business expansion to increase their pin fin heat sink for IGBT market share during the forecast period. Many key players are acquiring small manufacturers & supplier to strengthen their business capabilities in market. For instance, in January 2016, Aavid Thermalloy acquired Niagara Thermal Products LLC, which is an industry-leading provider of highly engineered thermal management solutions. This acquisition will boost its global footprint and will help benefit from a wider range of end market and customer opportunities. Moreover, many companies are expanding their product offering to deal with growing competition in market. For instance, CUI Inc. expanded its Peltier devices and dc fans, with the addition of a heat sink product line, which is available in extruded and stamped versions. This new heat sink is designed to improve the heat dissipation of low and high-power board level application.

