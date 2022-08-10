Plastic Extrusion Machines Market to See Booming Growth | Milacron Holdings Corp., Reifenhauser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik The global plastic extrusion machines market was valued at $6,303.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,930.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Research are Bausano & Figli SpA, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Reifenhauser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, The Japan Steel Works, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA, and Windsor Machines Limited. and other key market players.

The global plastic extrusion machines market was valued at $6,303.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,930.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. In value terms, the single-screw segment accounted for over two-fifths of the market share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Using plastic extrusion machine, highly precise mass production of extruded plastic components is possible. Plastic extrusion machine serves as an energy efficient and ideal solution for producing large volume of continuous profile plastic products.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1669

The growth of the global plastic extrusion machine market is driven by surge in demand for extruded plastic products globally. In addition, the market for plastic extrusion machine is chiefly propelled by the rising demand for extruded parts from various end-use industries such as the automotive, packaging, construction, and others. Currently, leading companies in the plastic extrusion machine market, which have widespread existence worldwide, lead the market with their extensive distribution network in couple with their high-tech product portfolio, which is a key compelling factor for the global plastic extrusion machine market development. Further, key players are focused on introducing innovative, energy-efficient, reliable, and advanced plastic extrusion machine in the market; for example, Theysohn Extrusionstechnik GmbH deals in plastic extruders equipped with the newest technology in parallel twin-screw extrusion. With the improved gearbox design of Theysohn, high energy savings have been achieved.

The various features of plastic extrusion machine such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates & rapid production, and high quality, fuel the growth of the global plastic extrusion machine market. In addition, there has been an exponential rise in the packaging industry in economies such as China and India, which further drive the demand for high-performance extruded plastic packaging films, thereby driving the growth of the plastic extrusion machinery industry. For instance, packaging industry in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2026. Further, these machines can yield efficient packaging with high accuracy for brittle and complex components such as consumer goods and electronics and automotive components. Hence, the escalating adoption of these products is expected to add to the development of the industry. However, high initial cost of the equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the industry. Furthermore, technological advancement in the plastic extrusion machines is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the global plastic extrusion machine market.

The global plastic extrusion machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, process type, application, and region. Based on machine type, the market is divided into twin-screw and single screw. The twin-screw segment is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period in terms of value. Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period. Based on process type, the market is divided into blown film extrusion, sheet/film extrusion, tubing extrusion, and others. In terms of revenue, the blown film extrusion segment is estimated to hold a major share of the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is divided into building & construction, medical, transportation, consumer goods, and others. The building & construction segment is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1669

Based on region, the global plastic extrusion machine market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plastic extrusion machines market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by plastic extrusion machines market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

? Extensive analysis of plastic extrusion machines market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The global plastic extrusion machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

? The key market players within the plastic extrusion machines market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the plastic extrusion machines market.

GLOBAL PLASTIC EXTRUSION MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

By Machine Type

– Single-screw

– Twin-screw

By Process type

– Blown film extrusion

– Sheet/film extrusion

– Tubing extrusion

– Others

By Solution

– New sales

– Aftermarket

By Application

– Building & construction

– Medical

– Transportation

– Consumer Goods

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1669

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1669

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com