Premium Hair Care Market 2022 Industry Growth by Major Companies Profile and Key Regions 2030 Global Premium Hair Care Market is valued approximately at USD 18.75 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global premium Hair Care market is being driven by growing consumer inclination towards natural ingredient-based products in the cosmetic and personal care and increase in consumer disposable income. Furthermore, new launch of innovative plant-based products, will provide new opportunities for the global Premium Hair Care industry.

For instance, according to Asia Cosmetics report, in year 2017, about 56 percent of millennials and Gen X had actively bought natural beauty and personal grooming products across the world owing to the rising consciousness towards benefits of using chemical-free products. Moreover, around 40% of change in buying decisions of the consumers was due to natural ingredients listed on the packaging. As a result, rise in consumer preferences towards the usage of natural ingredient-based products, will serve as a catalyst for the Premium Hair Care industry in the future. However, high cost associated with the purchase of product , may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global premium hair care market. Rising concerns regarding the efficacy of basic hair care products continue to bolster the demand for premium hair care products makes Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the shifting consumer inclination for natural ingredients based products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

L’Or?(C)al S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

The Est?(C)e Lauder Companies Inc

Aveda Corporation

Alcora Corporation

Kao Corporation

OUAI

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Shampoo

Dry Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products

Hair Oil, Others

By Demography:

Men

Women

children

By Distribution:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

