Roasted Snacks Market 2022 Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030 Wide range of grains and pulses are used as roasted snacks Growing consumer shift towards healthy snacks and rising healthy snacks industry are key drivers for the growth of Roasted Snacks Market.

Global Roasted Snacks Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Roasted Snacks is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Roasted Snacks refers to snacks that are roasted or baked to maintain their nutrition content. Wide range of grains and pulses are used as roasted snacks Growing consumer shift towards healthy snacks and rising healthy snacks industry are key drivers for the growth of Roasted Snacks Market.

According to Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) sales of foods and beverages with a lifestyle diet claim grew 13% for the year ended Dec. 27, 2020. In the same year Sales of foods with a low-carbohydrate positioning reached USD 0.13 billion, ketogenic, USD 0.068 billion, paleo, USD 0.056 billion, the Whole Diet, USD 0.054 billion, and low-glycemic, USD 0.019 billion. Also, with the increasing demand for roasted snacks, the adoption & demand is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, slow adoption of roasted snacks impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Roasted Snacks market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to consumers are shifting towards healthy eating due to lifestyle disease in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing rate of snacks industry and increasing health concerns would fuel up growth prospects for the Roasted Snacks across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Biena Snacks (US)

Jayone Foods, Inc. (US)

Godrej (India)

SunOpta Inc. (Canada)

PepsiCo (US)

Thanasi Foods LLC (US)

General Mills, Inc. (US)

Nestl?(C) S.A. (Switzerland)

Mondel??z International, Inc. (US)

B&G Foods Inc. (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Pulses

others

By Category:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Store-Based

Non-Store Based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

