Sensor Market Predicted To Experience Massive Surge In Demand And Yield | Johnson Controls International PLC., Sony Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc

The global sensor market was valued at $138,965.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $287,002.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Sensor Market Research are STMicroelectronics, NXP semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Texas instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International PLC., Sony Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. and other key market players.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled,"Global Sensor Market by Type, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025," The incorporation of sensors into any device increases its functionality, accuracy, and efficiency, increasing its automation. This in turn contributes to the high growth rate in the sensor market.

There is an increase in demand for sensors due to their wide usage in consumer electronic appliances. Manufacturers of consumer electronic appliances are incorporating more sensors in their devices to add additional features and keep ahead of other players in the highly competitive sensor market. In addition, the automotive companies such as Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen among others, are extending their R&D budgets every year to stay ahead in the competition. These vehicle manufacturing companies are increasing the number of sensors used in their vehicles to make them more comfortable and increase the overall automation. The rise in demand for automation in vehicles, high competition in the automotive industry, surge in demand for electric cars to control pollution and increase in trend of driverless cars are a few prime factors fueling the demand for sensor market size in the automotive industry across the globe.

The healthcare equipment manufacturers incorporate a variety of sensors for automation. Blood pressure machine, thermometer, X-ray machine, CT scanner and ultra sound machines used in the healthcare sector incorporate a wide range of sensors. Increase in investment in healthcare budget of developed nations, need of automated equipment to perform critical surgeries, and rise in trend of home-based digital healthcare equipment are the major factors that boost the growth of the healthcare segment in the sensor industry.

U.S. is the fastest adopter of technology owing to which the growth of consumer electronics device, electric & hybrid vehicles, and healthcare monitoring systems, among other upcoming IoT technology-based devices, is high. Sensors are used in various consumer electronics to automate and increase usability. Increase in disposable income of the people in the U.S. drives the sale of these electronics in North America.

Comprehensive analysis of recent developments and growth curves of various companies have helped to understand the growth strategies adopted by them and their potential effect on the market. For instance, on February 2019, Infineon Technologies launched fourth generation of its REAL3 image sensor IRS2771C, which is designed to meet the requirements of the mobile consumer device market and demand for higher resolution with small lenses. In addition, in 2018Panasonic Corporation develop time-of-flight (TOF) image sensor, which uses avalanche photodiode (APD) pixels and capable of capturing range imaging of objects up to 250 m. This sensor is applied in variety of fields including automotive range imaging and wide-area surveillance in the dark.

Asia-Pacific occupies a considerable share in the global sensor market. For instance, In March 2018, Chandigarh became the first city in North India to install Automatic Speed Gun Cameras with advanced image sensors and digital displays for traffic management. This system was also adopted by Kolkata. The high-tech speed cameras are equipped with vision sensors that are expected to record the speed of the oncoming traffic, helping Chandigarh Police to issue challans to anyone driving above the city speed limits.

Key Findings of the Sensor Market:

In 2017, the radar sensors subsegment generated the highest revenue in the global sensor market.

In 2017, the MEMS segment generated the highest revenue among the technology in the global sensor market.

In 2017, the electronics segment generated the highest revenue among the end user in the market.

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

