Shared Mobility Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

The global shared mobility market size was US$ 40.9 billion in 2021. The global shared mobility market is forecast to grow to US$ 1339.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.

Transportation resources and services that are shared by users are referred to as shared mobility. Shared mobility improves the usage of many types of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, buses, scooters, and more. This service offers users a short-term solution for any method of transportation and financial efficiency over car ownership.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rapidly growing concerns over environmental pollution and increasing demand for cost-effective transportation are the primary factors driving the growth of the global shared mobility market during the study period. The cost of hiring personal drivers is significantly high. Thus, car sharing is considered as a suitable option for travelling long distances. Apart from that, it also contributes to reducing environmental pollution. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the shared mobility market during the study period.

Rapidly growing government initiatives for mobility sharing are expected to benefit the shared mobility market during the study period. Apart from that, the rapidly growing population and the growing employment rate are projected to benefit the shared mobility market in the coming years.

However, a vast population is still unaware of the shared mobility facilities. As a result, it may restrict the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for shared mobility decreased substantially. The sharp loss of the shared mobility market is attributed to the stringent regulations imposed by the government bodies, which halted the movement of the people. Moreover, travel activities were banned for a longer time. As a result, the demand for shared mobility services decreased. Companies also offered work from home to employees. As a result, daily commute activities drastically declined. Thus, the pandemic negatively affected the shared mobility market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific shared mobility market is forecast to record a high growth rate, owing to the rapidly growing on-road traffic and high cost of vehicles. Apart from that, the rapidly rising population in economies like India and China is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the shared mobility market. Governments are also making significant efforts to raise awareness about the growing pollution. Thus, all of these factors will drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific shared mobility market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Maxi Mobility

• ANI Technologies Ltd.

• Yulu Bikes Ltd.

• Meru Mobility Tech Ltd.

• Beijing Xiaojun Technology Co.

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Zoom car India Ltd.

• Wicked Ride Adventure Services Ltd.

• MOBIKA

• Camuto SA

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global shared mobility market segmentation focuses on Service, Vehicle, Business, and Region.

By Service Type

• Ride Sharing

• Car Rental

• Bike Sharing

• Carsharing

• Others

By Vehicle Type

• Cars

• Buses

• Two-Wheelers

• Other

By Business Model

• Business to Business(B2B)

• Business to Customer(B2C)

• Peer to Peer(P2P)

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1321

