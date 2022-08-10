Smart Air Purifier Market 2022 Share, Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2030 Global Smart Air Purifier Market is valued approximately at USD 2.64 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market to reach USD 5.91 Billion by 2027. Global Smart Air Purifier Market is valued approximately at USD 2.64 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Smart Air Purifier are type of air purifiers which are equipped with wireless connectivity for increasing efficiency and optimization of air purifiers. The global Smart Air Purifier market is being driven by rising adoption of smartphones as wireless features can be utilized through smartphones. According to the Statista, the share of population using a smartphone has increased rapidly from 38% in 2018 to 46.5% in 2020.

Another important driving factor is the increasing product launches. For instance, in August 2021, IKEA launched the smart air purifier, STARKVIND air purifiers. Also, in August 2020, Smartmi launched the Smartmi Air Purifier which analyzes and monitors indoor air quality. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of hygiene in everyday life, rising air pollution which harms human health, technological advancements and increasing personal disposable income will provide new opportunities for the global Smart Air Purifier industry. However, high maintenance requirement and ozone production from certain air purifiers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Smart Air Purifier Market. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to adoption of hygienic products, increasing urbanization, high pollution levels and high adoption of artificial intelligence in new innovative products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kohler Co.

CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Masco Corporation

Villeroy & Boch

LIXIL Group Corporation

Sloan Valve Company

Paini (UK) Ltd

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

Roca Sanitario S.A

TOTO Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Technology:

HEPA Filter

Activated Carbon

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

