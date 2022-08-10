Smart Food Labe Market Size, Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

The global smart food label market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global smart food label market is forecasted to grow to US$ 25.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Smart food labels are gaining traction as they make it easier for customers to find more information about packaged food. These labels can even detect any type of microorganism growing inside the food packet. The chemicals present in the smart label detect the presence of microorganisms and inform the consumer by changing the color. General elements mentioned in the smart food labels include calories, total fat, salt, total carbohydrates, and protein.

Factors Influencing the Market

Smart labels are growing in popularity owing to the changing consumer demands and rising need for safety measures. Smart labels can significantly change the outlook of the packaging industry due to factors like the growing involvement of IoT in production, packaging, labelling, material handling, and distribution. Apart from that, the growing awareness about the benefits of smart packaging solutions, such as increased food safety, convenience, and awareness about the ingredients and lifeline, is expected to drive the growth of the overall market during the study period. Apart from the listed benefits, smart food labels can be used for authentication, reordering stocks, temperature detection, tracking, etc., which will escalate the growth of the smart food label market during the study period.

Growing R&D in nanotechnology is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the smart food label market throughout the study period. The sensors are integrated into the smart labels ensure the quality of the product to the end-user. Additionally, other factors like rising disposable income, growing consumer demand for packaged food, and amplifying contribution of e-commerce websites are expected to propel the smart food label market forward.

On the flip side, the high cost of smart food labels may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for smart food labels has substantially raised to ensure the safety of the food. However, the high cost of the labels acted as a major restraint in the growth of the smart food label market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the smart food label market during the study period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising adoption of technologically advanced products. Other factors like the presence of various smart food label manufacturers, such as CCL industries, Thin Film Electronics, etc., and rapid urbanization will potentially boost the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• CCL Industries

• Checkpoint Systems

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Smartrac NV

• Label Insight

• Thin Film Electronics

• Qliktag

• Smart Label

• Sato Holdings Corporation

• Graphic Label

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart food label market segmentation focuses on Technology, Applications, End-User, and Region.

By Technology

• Sensing Labels

• RFID

• Dynamic display

• Others

By Applications

• Electronic & IT asset

• Perishable Goods

• Security Access

• Smart Wrist Bands

• Others

By End-User

• FMCG

• Logistics

• Retail

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1323

