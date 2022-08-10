Smoke Sensor Market Size, Status, Demand and Global Outlook- Bosch, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Sony, General Electric Company, Infineon

The Global Smoke Sensor Market Report offers various key insights into the market size, share and key components related to their business expansion strategies. This research report offers a complete analysis of the existing top players along with their revenue share, future trends and opportunities. Smoke Sensor Market report with SWOT analysis elucidates important influence factors such as industry growth segments, production and consumption, and supply and demand ratios. This report helps you understand the marketing strategies and development plans of the industry. The market overview is analyzed with respect to market players in the form of customers, companies or clients.

Smoke Sensor Market size was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period

Crucial companies mentioned in the global market report are:

Bosch, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Sony, General Electric Company, Infineon, Honeywell Commercial Security, OMRON, Amphenol, EPCOS, Siemens, Measurement Specialties

News and Industry Updates

Kidde Introduces the Industry’s First Integrated Smart Detection System for Smoke, Carbon Monoxide and Indoor Air Quality– Kidde, the No. 1 most installed fire safety brand in North America*, is expanding its Healthy Homes offerings with the launch of Kidde HomeSafe™ enabled devices.

Aqara launches a new smoke detector compatible with Xiaomi Home and an autonomy of up to 10 years – Xiaomi News– Akaraone of Xiaomi’s main collaborators in terms of home products, has launched a new smoke detectorwhich not only has support for Xiaomi Home, but is also capable of offering a autonomy of up to 10 years.

Market Overview

Favorable government initiatives coupled with the stringent regulations has surged the usage of fire protection equipment in construction industry. These initiative increased the market scope of the safety equipment. The market is full of opportunities for the new technology and technology innovation owing to the mandatory inclusion of fire safety device across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors coupled with the presence of various ongoing projects across the globe.

The technological innovations in the construction industry coupled with the successive development of infrastructure in various developed and developing countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, China, and India has surged the demand for the smoke and fire detection devices. Inclusion of these safety equipment has improved the safety quotient in infrastructures. Furthermore, with technological advancements, photoelectric and dual sensors devices has improved the response time of the system as well as with the help of the latest technology it has effectively reduced the frequency of false alarms. Increasing stringency of regulations regarding fire safety are projected to positively influence the market growth.

Smoke Sensor Market Segmentation:

The product types in this report are:

Lonic Smoke Sensor

Photoelectric Smoke Sensor

Gas-sensitive Smoke Sensor

Crucial Applications of the Smoke Sensor Market are:

Residential

Shopping Mall

Storehouse

Hotel

Others

