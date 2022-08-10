Soil moisture sensor Market 2022 Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030 Global Soil moisture sensor Market is valued approximately USD 225.61 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

(Market Definition) Soil moisture sensor measures the volumetric water content within soil which enables farmer to make precise decision related to agricultural activities. . (Drivers)Increasing adoption of soil moisture sensors in the agricultural sector fuel the market in the upcoming years. (Increasing demand for sensors in building and construction will fuel the market in the upcoming years) (Statistics).According To USDA NIFA Jingyi Huang (Soil Science, PI) and Joseph Andrews (Mechanical Engineering, co-PI) were recently awarded a grant to develop an improved soil sensor system to monitor nitrate leaching. The award will provide $299,800 over two years.

The project involves combining affordable multi-functional multi-depth soil sensors and soil process models for real-time in situ nitrate leaching monitoring and water quantity and quality management. However, (Restraint) high manufacturing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, (Opportunity) Eminent need for the measurement of water content is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Soil moisture sensor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the greater adoption of sensors in agricultural sector and sports segments . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing awareness regarding the usage of soil moisture sensor among the armers. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Soil moisture sensor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Acclima , Inc

Caipos Gmbh

Campbell Scientific Inc

Delta T devices Ltd.

ESI Environmental Sensors Inc

IMKO MicroModeltechnik GmbH

Irrometer Company Inc

Meter Group Inc USA

spectrum technologies Inc

Sentek

Smartrek Technologies Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sensor:

Volumetric soil moisture sensor

Soil water Potential sensor

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By Application:

Agriculture

Construction and mining

Residential

Forestry

Landscaping and Ground care

Research studies

Sports

Weather forecasting

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

