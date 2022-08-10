Solar Shading Systems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Kawneer, Lutron, Skyco Shading Systems, Inc The global Solar Shading Systems Market size was $17,550.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $21,348.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Solar Shading Systems Market Research are Solar Shading Systems Market include Duco Ventilation & Sun Control, Glasscon GmbH, Hunter Douglas, Insolroll, Kawneer, Lutron, Skyco Shading Systems, Inc., Springs Window Fashions, Unicel Architectural, and WAREMA Nederland B.V and other key market players.

The global Solar Shading Systems Market size was $17,550.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $21,348.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. Solar shading systems are made either of fabric or metals such as aluminum, wood, or iron and are installed at windows, doors, patios, and gardens, to provide solar protection and offer energy savings. Residential as well as the commercial sector benefits from its several applications as they add aesthetics to homes or commercial buildings by gratifying the architectural coloring and design.

Solar shading systems act as a reliable solution as covering for windows, decks, doors, walkways, and patios. Further, they enhance the beauty of a building and shields flooring, artwork, and furniture from sun damage, which in turn is projected to stimulate the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the high initial purchasing costs and installation costs of a motorized solar shading system is one of the major challenges faced by companies to tap the residential solar shading system market. Besides, fixed solar shading systems, which are less in cost are not durable, necessitate a frequent change of fabric, and require regular maintenance, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

The global Solar Shading Systems Market is segmented into product type, mechanism, geometry, material, and region. The blinds segment registered the highest share in 2019. Based on the product type, the market is segregated into the blinds, shades, louvers, and textiles. The louver is further sub divided into horizontal & vertical, and internal & external.

Based on mechanism, the market classified is into fixed, manual, and motorized. Depending on geometry, the market is divided into horizontal, vertical, and egg-crate. The material segment is further divided into metal, glass, wood, and others. Region-wise, the Solar Shading Systems Market is analyzed across North America (Mexico, and rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America and Middle East (Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Rest of Latin America and Middle East, and Africa (South Africa, Kenya, and Rest of Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to expansion of the construction industry in the region.

GLOBAL SOLAR SHADING SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Blinds

– Shades

– Louvers

– Textiles

By Geometry

– Horizontal

– Vertical

– Egg-Crate

By Mechanism

– Fixed

– Manual

– Motorized

By Material

– Metal

– Glass

– Wood

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

– Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Taiwan

o Vietnam

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

