Sour Diesel Market 2022 Share, Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth 2030

Global Sour Diesel Market to reach $billion by 2027.Global Sour Diesel Market is valued approximately $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Sour Diesel, sometimes referred to as ‘Sour D’ or ‘Sour Deez,’ is a trendy sativa marijuana strain created by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. The reaction of sour diesel includes feeling dreamy, intellectual, quick-acting, and energetic. The taste characteristic of this strain is strong and smells like diesel. Patients who use medical marijuana select Sour Diesel to aid with symptoms including despair, pain, and tension. Sour diesel is recommended for medical purposes such as to treat depression, stress and anxiety which serves as a key driver for the market.

The medical benefits of sour diesel, such as the relief of symptoms associated with sadness, pain, and stress, are a major driver of the sour diesel market’s expansion. Curing bipolar illness is another important element that influences the growth of the sour diesel industry. The sour diesel market value will continue to rise due to social acceptance and receiving legalization of the product. According to new research on patients diagnosed with severe depression, those who use medicinal marijuana had lower depression ratings than those who do not. According to the World Health Organization, depression affects more than 300 million people globally and since sour diesel helps in relieving stress it serves as key driver for the market. However, over consumption of sour diesel may lead to worse side effects such as greater stress and anxiety which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increase in research and development and technological innovation is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sour Diesel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing depression among the youngsters and increasing legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing legalization of medical cannabis would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sour Diesel Market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

KANNABIA SEED COMPANY,

hytiva,

Seed Cellar,

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY,

BARNEY’S FARM,

CANNABIS SEEDS USA,

Dinafem Seeds,

Tropical Seeds Co.,

Sweet Seeds,

Serious Seeds,

DNA Genetics,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Genetics:

Chemdawg Strain,

Indica Strain Super Skunk

By Percentage Level:

Total CBD: 20.165%,

Delta 9 THC: 0.094%

By Application:

Depression,

Pain,

Stress,

Fostering creativity

Euphoria

By End-User:

Recreational,

Medical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

