Temporary Power Market 2022 by Type, End-Use, Region and Forecast to 2030 A temporary power supply is a connection on site to provide power supply for construction work or building. It can be used for short duration power supply such as for events, mining ,manufacturing and shipping etc.

Global Temporary Power Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Temporary Power Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

For Instance: according to International Energy Agency, in 2021, power demand is expected to grow by 5% and 4% in 2022. It also states that electricity demand is expected to increase majorly from Asia pacific, especially from China and India. Lack of power infrastructure pushes the growth of global temporary power market. However, the expansion of grid infrastructure along with the increasing availability of power in emerging economies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, decreasing cost of power generation is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Temporary Power market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in power demand, capacity expansion plans and adoption by power companies. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as low rate of electrification, and poor power infrastructure, increasing demand for diesel generators would create lucrative growth prospects for the Temporary Power market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aggreko PLC.

APR Energy PLC.

Ashtead Group PLC.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Atlas Copco CB.

Speedy Hire PLC.

United Rentals, Inc.

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Smart Energy Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Rating:

Less than 80 kW

81 kW-280 kW

281 kW-600 kW

Above 600 kW

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gas

Others (Dual Fuel & HFO Generators, and Mobile Gas Turbine)

By End-User:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Shipping and Contracting)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

