Tennis Racquet Market 2022 Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players and Forecasts to 2030 Tennis Racquet is dependent on rising awareness about importance of sports in maintaining health and fitness and rising the participation rate of tennis over the world.

Global Tennis Racquet Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Tennis Racquet Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The government are taking initiatives which encourages the market growth of the global tennis racquet market. For instance, in November 2018, the government of India implemented Khelo India-National programmed for the development of sports activity on a domestic level. These policies are expected to promote the scope of tennis activity and thus, in turn, expand the utility of racquet in the near future. Also, product advancement and innovation increase demand for tennis racquet is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, risk of injury from playing tennis is relatively low but person can get really injured on ankle, knee and wrist which might restrain the market growth of the tennis racquet market.

The key regions considered for the global Tennis Racquet market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the overall unit sale have increased in the region and increasing number of participants in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. As India have witnessed growth in table tennis sport in past few years which is accelerating the market growth for tennis racquet market in the forecasted period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Wilson Sporting Goods

YONEX Co., Ltd.

Dunlop Sports

Babolat, Head N.V.

ASI LLC

Tecnifibre

GAMMA Sports

Pacific Holdings Limited

ProKennex, Slazenger

ABG-PRINCE OPCO

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Carbon Fiber

Aluminum

Others

By Application Outlook:

Core Player

Amateur

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

