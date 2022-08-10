Thunnus Market 2022 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2030

Global Thunnus Market to reach $billion by 2027.Global Thunnus Market is valued approximately $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Thunnus is a genus of ocean-dwelling, ray-finned bony fish belonging to the Scombridae mackerel family. Thunnus is one of five genera that make up the Thunnini tribe, which is often known as the tunas. Thunnus are sometimes known as actual tunas or real tunas. Rise in demand for canned tunas serves as an important driver for the market. Ready to eat food is gaining more demand because of busy schedules which serves as another driver for the market.

Tuna is an excellent source of protein which is also low in fat and calories and awareness among the people for following a healthy diet is expected to boost the market sales. According to a report by medindia, around 53% sales are reported for canned tunas and sales for frozen sashimi tunas amount to 41% globally. Furthermore, the ease of access to canned and frozen tuna in the retail sector will create further potential chances for the tuna industry to develop in the next years. However, lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on product sales, which may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rise in trend of seafood consumption among people is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Thunnus Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to tuna being the highest consumed seafood and the increasing demand for decent, tasty yet nutritious marine food. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising trend for seafood and increasing consumption of seafood would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thunnus Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cong TY Tnhh Do Hop Viet Cuong Yueh Chyang Canned Food Co.,

NHA TRANG BAY JOINT STOCK COMPANY,

Sapmer Premium Sea Products,

PT Nusantara Jaya Abadi,

Tecnica y Comercio de la Pesca C.A.,

Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD,

Global Frozen Food Company Limited,

Yueh Chyang Canned Food Co., Ltd.,

Pesca Azteca,

S.A. de C.V.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

The Bluefin Group

The Yellowfin Group

By Application:

Tunas

Tunas Fillet

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

