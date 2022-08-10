U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Is Booming Worldwide with | Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Walther Electric The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market size was valued at $14,452.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $30,549.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Research are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Walther Electric, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hubbell Corporation, Mennekes Electrotecnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Legrand SA and other key market players.

The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market size was valued at $14,452.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $30,549.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. Pin and sleeve devices such as sockets, inlet, receptacles, and plugs play an important role in electronic appliances. These devices provide high quality secured electrical connection to equipment such as compressor, conveyors, motor gensets, portable tools, and lighting. They are also known as high current power sources, developed using quality component and can operate in an abusive environment.

Factors such as increase in installation of plugs and sockets in the U.S. residential sector, rise in demand for dustproof, splash proof plugs & sockets due to high-resistant to current & water both, surge in adoption of electrical appliance across industry verticals, and heavy investment in military and submarine sector majorly drive the growth of the market. However, increase in investment in wireless communication infrastructure act majorly restraints the demand for wired pin and sleeve devices in the U.S. market. Furthermore, wide presence of data centers and increase in adoption of smart plugs and sockets are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the U.S.

The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market is analyzed by type and end user. Based on type, it is segmented into receptacles, inlet, connectors, and plugs. By end user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, among which the industrial segment is further sub-segmented into automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & power, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

> Receptacle

> Connector

> Inlet

> plug

BY END USER

> Residential

> Commercial

> Industrial

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Oil & Gas

o Energy & Power

o Others

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

