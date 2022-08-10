UK Containment Barrier Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | FerroStrada (UK) Limited, Highway Care, Hill & Smith Barrier The UK containment barrier market was valued at $297.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $370.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2028.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the UK Containment Barrier Market Research are Arcelor Mittal, Delta Bloc UK, FerroStrada (UK) Limited, Highway Care, Hill & Smith Barrier, Nissen Road Safety Solutions, Saferoad VRS Limited, Tata Steel Europe, Urban Fencing Limited, and Varley and Gulliver Ltd. and other key market players.

The UK containment barrier market was valued at $297.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $370.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2028. The UK containment barrier market was 1,324 thousand meters in 2020, and is projected to reach 1,608 thousand meters by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The containment barriers are essential components that are used to eliminate and minimize the crashes and vehicle collisions to ensure the safety of vehicles and pedestrians. These systems include N1 and N2, H1 to H4, and L1 to L4. Rapid growth in the infrastructure industries has highly impacted the traffic level on roads, leading to increased number of accident incidences. To curb down the accident frequencies and ensure road safety, containment crash barrier systems are installed. Containment barriers are the road directors that ensure safety for vehicles as well as pedestrians by guiding them along with proper routes and preventing them from entering into restricted areas.

Government’s increasing investments in transport infrastructure including road, highway, bridge, railway, and airport is a primary factor that accelerates the demand for containment barrier systems. Furthermore, technical advancement in containment barrier is expected to boost the UK containment barrier market growth. However, barrier systems, especially rigid barriers incur high-cost of repair on crash impacts, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global market.

The UK containment barrier market is segmented on the basis of containment level, technology, and application. On the basis of containment level, the UK containment barrier market is segmented into N1 and N2, H1 to H4, and L1 to L4. Technological segmentation includes rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible barrier systems. By application, it is classified into roadways, railways, airports, and others. Region wise, the UK containment barrier market is analyzed across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. England, poses a potential market for the UK containment barrier market, owing to rapid growth in the infrastructure sector.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging containment barrier market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key containment barrier market segments between 2020 and 2028.

? Extensive analysis of the containment barrier market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The containment barrier market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

? The key market players within containment barrier market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the containment barrier industry.

UK CONTAINMENT BARRIER MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CONTAINMENT LEVEL

– N1 and N2

– H1 to H4

– L1 to L4

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Rigid

– Semirigid

– Flexible

BY APPLICATION

– Roadways

– Airports

– Railways

– Others

BY REGION

– UK

o England

o Scotland

o Wales

o Northern Ireland

