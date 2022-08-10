Watercolor Market 2022 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast till 2030 Watercolors are largely used by students and artists. Rising demand for eco-friendly products and evolving trends in print industry are key drivers for the growth of Watercolor indus.

Global Watercolor Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Watercolor Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027 Watercolors are paints which are made of pigments suspended in a water-based solution.



Watercolors are largely used by students and artists. Rising demand for eco-friendly products and evolving trends in print industry are key drivers for the growth of Watercolor indus. According to recent global research from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a wing of WWF, it observed 71% rise in popularity of searches for sustainable products over the past five years, with increasing trend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research also shows a surge in consumer looking for sustainable goods in developed countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Canada. However, apart from developed countries this trend is also enhancing in developing countries – like Ecuador (120%) and Indonesia (24%). However, increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets among students impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growth in extra-Curricular activities in educational institutes and changing education policies emphasizing on extra activities are factors likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Watercolor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to more focus towards extracurricular activities among parents and students. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such the world-famous painters present in the countries of Europe majorly drive the global painting business. Thus, the innovation in types of colors present in the market will directly be influenced and the sales are projected to grow in Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Holbein

Lukas

Da Vinci

Maimeri

Sennelier

Kremer

Winsor and Newton

Blockx

Daler Rowney

Grumbacher

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Pure Transparent Watercolors

Semi-Transparent Watercolors

Opaque Watercolors

By Distribution Channel:

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By End User:

Students

Artists/Professionals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

