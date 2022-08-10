Winter sporting goods Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030 Global Winter sporting goods Market is valued approximately USD 0.369 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Winter sporting goods market covers all the winter sports activities such as skiing, sledding, ice skating, snowboarding, snowmobiling, team sports, and other sports. Which is lured by the consumers and as winter sports are increasing. The consumers interests in winter sports is also increasing. Winter sports is loved by the youngsters. A report by the National Survey Research Center at Renmin University of China in December 2020 said public understanding the Olympic has improved over last three years. In 2019-20, 150 million people took part in winter sports, that is over 10 percent of the population.

Increase in disposable income and rise in cases of healthy-lifestyle issues, such as stress and depression are pushing an increasing number of people to engage in sports and fitness activities. Thus, the demand for comfortable and stylish winter sports increases. Not only stress and depression but now women are also participating in various sports activities which is likely to boost the market. However, overcrowding at snow places at weekend is impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with increasing research and development activities will further create new opportunities for winter sports equipment market which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Winter sporting goods market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in popularity of winter sports among youngsters and millennials which is likely to boost the demand. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growth of winter tourism in several part of the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Winter sporting goods market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BAUER Hockey, LLC

Bhalla International

Clarus Corp.

Elan Group

ELAN, D.O.O.

Fischer Sports GmbH

Head UK Ltd.

Icelantic Llc

Leki Lenhart GmbH

MDV Sports Canada

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Sleds

Tubes

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

