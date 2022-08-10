Wiper Blade Market Industry Research Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2030 Wiper Blade is a device used to remove rain, snow, ice, washer fluid, water, and/or debris from a vehicle’s front window so the vehicle’s operators can better see what’s ahead of them.

Global Wiper Blade Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Wiper Blade Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increasing demand for passenger automobiles, increased emphasis on safety features has led to the adoption of Wiper Blade across the forecast period.

For Instance: In September 2019, Continental launched a full line of Clear Contact premium beam windshield wiper blades and in December 2018, Valeo launched a new all-in-one wiper blade solution. The Titanium features Valeo’s up to date technology which includes the patented Pyramid beam blade design with the latest Tec2 rubber formula. Also, with the emerging new technologies,, the adoption & demand for Wiper Blade is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Wiper Blade market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in vehicle production and the presence of prominent manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit second highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as region’s strong automotive production base would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wiper Blade market across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ITW

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

DRiV Incorporated

TRICO Products Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

HEYNER GmbH

Doga SA

Xiamen Lukasi Car Accessories Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Windshield Wipers

Rear Wipers

By Vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

