After the women’s MU | Ex-coach Hrubesch: ‘Empty words won’t be enough’

bad youth work

In Germany, the work of young people is bad, there are “still problems to bring the girls to a really professional level”, explained Hrubesch, also in view of the training grounds or kick-off times. He also campaigned for the introduction of a minimum wage. But 2,000 to 3,000 euros, as Lina Magull put in the room during the European National Player Championship, is still “not enough” from the point of view of the former national player.

“We’re talking about the professionals having professional structures for their work at the end of the day, so they should also be paid professionally,” Hrubesch said, adding, “Girls who play football in this field have to earn so much money that they don’t have to do part-time work. Only then can we talk about professional women’s football.”

