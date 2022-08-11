Captain Dusan Tadic injured in robbery

Shock moment for Dusan Tadic: The captain of Ajax Amsterdam was probably the victim of a robbery. However, the Serb managed to put the attackers to flight.

Dusan Tadic of Ajax Amsterdam, the Dutch record champion, has apparently been robbed. The Dutch media report. According to De Telegraaf newspaper, the 33-year-old Serbian international was attacked by two men wearing motorcycle helmets outside his home two weeks ago. Tadic apparently injured his hands slightly.

“It appears they wanted to steal his valuable wristwatch. After a brief chase, Tadic became involved in a scuffle in which he managed to open the visor of one of the helmets and hit the thief.” After that, Tadic reportedly called the police at a nearby cafe.