Captain Dusan Tadic injured in robbery

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 11, 2022
0

Shock moment for Dusan Tadic: The captain of Ajax Amsterdam was probably the victim of a robbery. However, the Serb managed to put the attackers to flight.

Dusan Tadic of Ajax Amsterdam, the Dutch record champion, has apparently been robbed. The Dutch media report. According to De Telegraaf newspaper, the 33-year-old Serbian international was attacked by two men wearing motorcycle helmets outside his home two weeks ago. Tadic apparently injured his hands slightly.

“It appears they wanted to steal his valuable wristwatch. After a brief chase, Tadic became involved in a scuffle in which he managed to open the visor of one of the helmets and hit the thief.” After that, Tadic reportedly called the police at a nearby cafe.

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 11, 2022
0
Photo of sadmin

sadmin

Related Articles

Polymer Market Size, Scope, Revenue, Opportunities and Growth by 2028

August 9, 2022

Nitrogen Purge Systems Market Size, Scope, Revenue, Opportunities and Growth by 2028

August 10, 2022
Photo of 2-chloro-1, 4-phenylenediamine (CAS 615-66-7) Market Executive Outline By Types, Applications And Region with NINGBO IINNO PHARMCHEM CO., Dragon Chemical Group, SARNA CHEMICAL PVT. LTD., Khushi Dye Chem(RADIX GROUP)

2-chloro-1, 4-phenylenediamine (CAS 615-66-7) Market Executive Outline By Types, Applications And Region with NINGBO IINNO PHARMCHEM CO., Dragon Chemical Group, SARNA CHEMICAL PVT. LTD., Khushi Dye Chem(RADIX GROUP)

August 3, 2022

Blood Collection Monitors Market Analysis, Research Study With Terumo Penpol, REMI ELEKTROTECHNIK LIMITED

August 9, 2022
Back to top button