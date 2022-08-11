Defender Dominique Heintz changes club

Dominique Heintz has previously played for Kaiserslautern, Cologne, Freiburg and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. There is now a fifth club.

Central defender Dominique Heintz leaves Union Berlin for VfL Bochum. The clubs announced it on Thursday. The 28-year-old is on loan from the Köpenickers for a year and is supposed to fill the hole in the left central defense that opened up in the squad after the sale of Maxim Leitsch (zu Mainz 05).

Sebastian Schindzielorz, VfL chief executive: “He will strengthen our central defence, as a left-footed player he fits the profile perfectly: experienced at Bundesliga level, tall, tough, strong in duels, a leader.”