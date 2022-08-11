Dutch football | Women’s soccer team coach Bond has to leave

National coach Mark Parsons has been sacked after the Netherlands’ disappointing performance at the European Women’s Championship in England.

The cooperation will be terminated by mutual agreement, the football association KNVB told Zeist. The Netherlands, European champions in 2017, were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals.

The KNVB announced that the performance and the game shown were already disappointing in the preparation for the European Championship and in the group stage. During the in-depth assessment, “it became clear that there is too little confidence in achieving ambitions under the current leadership”.

With a view to qualifying for the World Cup, a replacement must now be found as soon as possible. However, the candidates are not yet known. The qualifying match against Iceland is already on the schedule for early September. The Netherlands are first in the group.

The 36-year-old English Parsons only succeeded Sarina Wiegman in May 2021, with whom the women’s Oranje became European champions in 2017 and played in the World Cup final in 2019. Wiegman, the English team now wins the European title. The Oranje were also unlucky during the tournament. Several players were injured or couldn’t play due to corona infection.